Five Biggest US Vaping Companies Set to Testify in House Investigation of Vaping-Related Epidemic

The companies, who represent 97 percent of the total US e-cigarette market according to the chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Diana DeGette, will testify starting from February 2.

The first to testify will be executives from Juul, Logic, NJOY, Fontem (blu) and Reynolds American Inc, according to a statement from DeGette.

“Nobody using these vaping products really knows how they will affect their health,” DeGette said in the statement. “Yet, while consumers remain in the dark of the possible health consequences, these companies are making billions of dollars as they lure a new generation of young people into a lifetime of nicotine addiction.”

Previously, no other vaping manufacturers other than Juul had been probed on their role in the youth vaping crisis. DeGette said lawmakers want information about marketing practices, the possible health effects their products may pose to those who use them, and the role each company believes it should be playing in the ongoing effort to curb the teen-vaping epidemic.

While the Trump administration has introduced a final ban on flavoured vaping products, it will allow menthol-flavoured products to remain on the market, and public health advocates have said they fear that companies will exploit that loophole to continue selling mint by simply labelling it as menthol. Juul earlier this year pulled all of its fruit flavours from the market, selling only tobacco and menthol flavours.