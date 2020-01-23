At Least One Killed, Five More Injured in Seattle Shooting, Suspect on the Loose - Police

The incident occurred near Pike Place Market at Fourth Avenue and Pine Street, an area where there is typically heavy traffic and a lot of tourists.

At least six people have been shot, and one has died, near Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle, according to the local police department.

The shooter has fled the scene and the police are now searching for the suspect.

Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

The authorities urge citizens to avoid the area.

Crews responding to reports of multiple patients involved in a shooting near 3rd and Pine. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 23, 2020

SEATTLE MASS SHOOTING: Authorities say 6 people were shot when someone opened fire in Downtown Seattle tonight. 1 person died at the scene, 5 others were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The search is ongoing for the shooter. The latest at 7pm @KTVU Plus. pic.twitter.com/MYizsdyk3G — Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) January 23, 2020

Videos from the scene have been shared on social media showing paramedics and police working on the ground.

BREAKING NEWS: Can see medics working on 2 people outside McDonald’s, 1 man on the sidewalk with bullet to his leg outside Macy’s, and officers are speaking to another person down on the ground inside Victrola (inside Macy’s building). @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/ue3T61WuqM — Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) January 23, 2020

"I've never experienced anything like this in my life", a nurse who witnessed the shooting said, according to NBC News.

