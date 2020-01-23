Georgia Teacher Accused of Seducing 13-year-old Boy Faces Deportation

Rumah Byrapaka, 24, was arrested Thursday for allegedly sending nude photos to a teenage boy, and was also accused of kissing and indecently touching the child at Hephzibah Middle School.

Byrapaka, who is not a US citizen, will be placed in a federal detention center on an immigration hold if she’s released from custody, the Augusta Chronicle reported. She is expected to face additional charges to the accusations of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes. She was also granted a $27,700 bond. If she posts bond and is ultimately released from federal custody, a judge ordered her to have no contact with anyone under 18, including the alleged victim, and to surrender her passport to the district attorney’s office.

“We will continue to cooperate with the [Richmond County Sheriff’s Office] as the investigation progresses,” a spokeswoman for the Richmond County School District told WDRD.

24-year-old Rumah Byrapaka is charged w/ Child Molestation & Inciting a Child for Indecent Purposes.



The victim is a 13-year-old student.



Byrapaka teaches American Gov't & Physical Science to middle schoolers earning high school credit.

Byrapaka taught physical science and social studies at the school, according to her now-deleted staff homepage. Her victim, according to the prosecutors, was in love with her and sneaked out of his home to meet the teacher on multiple occasions.