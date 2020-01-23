Joe Biden Freaks Out at Reporter After Question About Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden seemingly snapped after a campaign event in Mason City, Iowa, when one of the reporters asked him about his criticism of Bernie Sanders.

The former vice president was leaving the event when CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe peppered him with questions about his ongoing criticism of the Vermont senator in an exchange caught on video.

“Yesterday, yesterday, you said you accepted Bernie’s apology. Now you’re attacking him. Why are you doing that? Why wasn’t his apology enough, Mr. Vice President? Why attack Sanders?” O’Keefe repeated, until Biden stopped, turned around and got in O’Keefe’s face, eyes bulging.

“Why, why, why, why, why, why, why! You’re getting nervous, man. Calm down! It’s OK!” he shouted, placing his palms on O’Keefe’s chest and shoulders as he then tried to explain.

Biden than calmed down and gave the reporter a gentle left-hand fist bump before turning and continuing on his way, adding, “He didn’t mention anything about whether or not I was telling the truth about Social Security.”

The question arrived as Biden and Sanders exchanged vocal criticism over Social Security and other matters. The former vice president also noted that Sanders had apologized to him after one of his supporters wrote that Biden has a “corruption” problem.

“Sometimes campaign staff gets a little ahead of the candidate,” Biden said, later adding, “I accept his apology, and I hope we can argue on the facts.”