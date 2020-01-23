Pompeo Warns Latin America Against Accepting 'Easy Money' From China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged the countries of Latin America to beware of "easy money" from China and suggested that they instead choose US and Western companies as business partners.

"It’s tempting to accept easy money from places like China, but what good is it if it feeds corruption and undermines your rule of law?" Pompeo said during a visit to Jamaica. "There is a better alternative... Western firms, American firms operate according to values proven to produce good deals and quality work."

Pompeo pointed out that conducting business with the United States entails transparent contracts, respect for the rule of law, honest straight-forward accounting practices and sincere desire for partnership in prosperity.

"We can grow all of our nations together," Pompeo said.

The US Secretary of State is on a tour of Latin America, which includes stops in Colombia and Costa Rica.

Earlier, the United States and China agreed on the Phase One trade deal as part of a larger bilateral trade agreement designed to put an end to the ongoing trade war, which has harmed not only these two nations but also world economic growth in general.