One Killed, Two More Wounded in Shooting in Chicago

One person, reportedly a teenager, was proclaimed dead at the scene, while two others injured were taken to the local hospital, according to Chicago media reports.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm in the 200 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue, according to the local fire department.

There have been no further details so far concerning the identity of the shooter or his possible motives.