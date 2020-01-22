The winter storms, which brought snow from the Great Lakes to New England, have moved to the ocean, but this does not mean the frosty weather will take a break. About 10 million people living from Montana to Illinois could face dangerous cold weather, and even in Miami it will be very cold, according to CNN.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for Florida residents to be aware of ‘falling iguanas’. As temperatures drop this week, the cold-blooded reptiles slow down or become immobile and can fall from trees onto unsuspicious pedestrians.

Jan 21 - This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 21, 2020

​It is predicted that by the morning of 22 January in Miami, the temperature will drop to 43 degrees Fahrenheit (6 Celsius): it is cold enough for numerous iguanas in this region to slow down metabolically. Temperatures below 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 Celsius) can prompt the iguana to hibernate. Such an iguana may seem frozen in place or even dead, in fact, it is simply 'on pause' and leaves this state when the temperature gets higher.

Here's how it looks:

Frozen iguana in our yard. 🙈😳🦎 pic.twitter.com/vZnxZ41jNy — KRISTEN HEWITT (@kristenhewitt) January 18, 2018

​After waking, iguanas can be aggressive, so residents are advised to be careful.

Cold weather will persist in the southeast until 21 January and in Florida until 22 January.