Presidential Report Card: Poll Shows One in Three US Voters Give Trump an ‘F’

A recent survey asking American voters to grade US President Donald Trump’s cumulative performance over the past three years has found that 38% would give the country’s leader an F - and it doesn’t stand for “fantastic.”

This year’s Morning Consult-Politico poll asking respondents to grade Trump’s presidency on an A-F scale found that while 21% of the 1,996 registered US voters surveyed believe the president has delivered a job performance worthy of an A, 38% of those polled would give him an F, and another 11% believed a D grade described his overall contributions to the country.

A total of 17% of those surveyed gave Trump a B, while the remaining 10% believed he deserved a middle-of-the-road C grade.

The same poll has been taken for the past two years as well. Comparatively, Trump has seen an uptick in failing grades, as 35% believed the president deserved an F in January of 2018, following his first year in office. At the same time, he has also seen a bump up in A’s from his 2018 total of 18%.

Getting more into the details, this year’s respondents believed Trump excelled in the areas of “jobs” and “the economy,” with 32% and 33% expressing he deserved an A for each respective subject. Meanwhile, climate change and health care earned him the largest amount of failing grades, as 46% of voters gave Trump an F for his handling of the former and a total of 39% failed him over the latter.

The survey took into account respondents’ party affiliation and, based off individuals’ self-identification, 71% of Democrats gave Trump an F grade, while 51% of Republicans in the poll said that Trump was worthy of an A. Independents were more split: while 11% gave Trump an A, 37% said he deserved an F.

Despite the US president’s impeachment and the ongoing Senate trial regarding that matter, faith in Trump along party lines has changed little over the past three years. Looking forward, 3 out of 10 voters polled said they believe Trump’s job performance will improve over the next year, while 43% believed the opposite. Another 21% reported that they expect things to stay the same in terms of Trump’s contributions to the country.