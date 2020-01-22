Register
03:52 GMT +322 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Presidential Report Card: Poll Shows One in Three US Voters Give Trump an ‘F’

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    124
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107809/83/1078098342.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001221078098357-presidential-report-card-poll-shows-one-in-three-us-voters-give-trump-an-f/

    A recent survey asking American voters to grade US President Donald Trump’s cumulative performance over the past three years has found that 38% would give the country’s leader an F - and it doesn’t stand for “fantastic.”

    This year’s Morning Consult-Politico poll asking respondents to grade Trump’s presidency on an A-F scale found that while 21% of the 1,996 registered US voters surveyed believe the president has delivered a job performance worthy of an A, 38% of those polled would give him an F, and another 11% believed a D grade described his overall contributions to the country.

    A total of 17% of those surveyed gave Trump a B, while the remaining 10% believed he deserved a middle-of-the-road C grade.

    The same poll has been taken for the past two years as well. Comparatively, Trump has seen an uptick in failing grades, as 35% believed the president deserved an F in January of 2018, following his first year in office. At the same time, he has also seen a bump up in A’s from his 2018 total of 18%.

    Getting more into the details, this year’s respondents believed Trump excelled in the areas of “jobs” and “the economy,” with 32% and 33% expressing he deserved an A for each respective subject. Meanwhile, climate change and health care earned him the largest amount of failing grades, as 46% of voters gave Trump an F for his handling of the former and a total of 39% failed him over the latter.

    The survey took into account respondents’ party affiliation and, based off individuals’ self-identification, 71% of Democrats gave Trump an F grade, while 51% of Republicans in the poll said that Trump was worthy of an A. Independents were more split: while 11% gave Trump an A, 37% said he deserved an F.

    Despite the US president’s impeachment and the ongoing Senate trial regarding that matter, faith in Trump along party lines has changed little over the past three years. Looking forward, 3 out of 10 voters polled said they believe Trump’s job performance will improve over the next year, while 43% believed the opposite. Another 21% reported that they expect things to stay the same in terms of Trump’s contributions to the country.

    Related:

    EU Lacks ‘Any Credibility’ in Iran Due to Following US’ Lead, Shirking Nuclear Deal Duties
    US Navy Dismisses Environmentalists’ Fears, Pushing Ahead with Nevada Bombing Range Expansion
    Leaky FBI Under Comey Might Have Covered Up DNC-DOJ Collaboration on Hillary’s Behalf
    US Airman Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Assaulting a Child While Stationed in Italy
    Zarif Says E3 'Sold Out' Iran Nuclear Deal to Avoid New Trump Tariffs: 'You Only Whet His Appetite'
    Tags:
    Trump administration, Politico, Morning Consult, Survey, poll, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse