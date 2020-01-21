Register
20:15 GMT +321 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Capitol building is mirrored in the Reflecting Pool in Washington DC Dec. 28, 2018.

    How Will the Trump Impeachment Trial Unfold? Here is Your Guide to Day 1

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107144/57/1071445717.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001211078095675-how-will-the-trump-impeachment-trial-unfold-here-is-your-guide-to-day-1/

    Senators will convene on Tuesday for what is widely expected to be a bruising partisan battle over the rules governing the impeachment trial. The Democrats want to bring in witnesses and documents that weren’t part of the House proceedings, and the Republicans are seeking a speedy process and acquittal.

    All eyes are on Capitol Hill where the first day of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. ET.

    House Democrats impeached Trump last month on two charges: abuse of power by holding back congressionally-mandated military aid to Ukraine after Trump asked Ukraine’s President Zelensky to investigate 2020 Democratic hopeful Joe Biden for corruption, and refusing to cooperate with the Democrat-led investigation.

    The Democrats passed two articles of impeachment in the Senate, and the trial, which formally opened last Thursday with the swearing-in of 100 senators,  will resume today with what is expected to be a heated debate over ground rules.

    Here’s a brief guide to what will happen today.

    What will be the rules?

    First, the sides must agree on the rules that will govern the trial. Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell is expected to offer the initial parameters, which will modify those used in Bill Clinton’s 1999 trial.

    He wants both Trump’s legal team and House ‘managers’ – acting as prosecutors – to have just two days each to present their opening arguments, followed by questions from senators. This indicates the Republican’s desire to make the timeline of the trial as compressed as possible, in line with their repeated pledges.

    The Democrats want to call four additional witnesses – former and incumbent White House officials – who defied House subpoenas in the fall and get more documents they say could provide evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Donald Trump in the Ukraine affair.

    The Republicans have previously floated the idea of having Joe Bien and his son Hunter, who are also at the centre of the scandal, testify in the Senate.

    Then the senators will vote on the rules for the trial; although the senators are barred from speaking on the floor during the trial, it will likely take them hours to consider the rules resolution.

    A simple majority vote of 51 senators is required to pass a resolution. With the Republicans holding a 53-47 majority, the vote is widely expected to favour a speedy trial, although a small group of just four Republicans could still turn the tables.

    The opening arguments for are expected to start Wednesday.

    Who are the key figures?

    Chief Justice John Roberts will be presiding over the trial. Unlike his position in the Supreme Court, Roberts will have a limited role in the process, mainly ceremonial. According to Senate rules, Roberts, as the presiding officer, may rule on key issues about evidence, but his decisions can immediately be reversed by a simple majority vote.

    Roberts will still direct the proceedings by calling the Senate to order (did he take any lessons from John Bercow?) and decide when to adjourn, as well as read aloud written questions senators submit to him.

    “I would anticipate the chief justice would not actually make any rulings,” McConnell said. “He would simply submit a motion to the body and we would vote.”

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has selected seven House Democrats as impeachment managers who will argue the case to impeach Trump to the jury (i.e. the senators).

    These are Adam Schiff, chairman of the Intelligence Committee; Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the Judiciary; Hakeem Jeffries, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus; Zoe Lofgren, who worked on both impeachment cases against Clinton and Nixon; Val Demings, the former police chief of Orlando; and two freshmen representatives, Sylvia Garcia and Jason Crow.

    Trump’s legal team notably includes no House Republicans. Defending Trump in the Senate will be Kenneth Starr, the independent counsel in Bill Clinton's impeachment; Robert Ray, his successor as the head of the Office of Independent Counsel; White House Counsel Pat Cipollone; deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin; deputy White House Counsel Mike Purpura and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. Other members of Trump’s team are his long-time personal attorney Jay Sekulow; Trump’s personal counsel Jane Raskin who represented him in the Mueller investigation, celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz; and attorneys Robert Ray and Eric Herschmann.

    Tags:
    trial, Donald Trump, Senate, impeachment
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse