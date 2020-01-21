Trump's Impeachment Trial Begins in Senate - Video

In December 2019, the US House of Representatives voted to approve two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

An impeachment trial against US President Donald Trump is set to begin in the Senate.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named seven impeachment managers to serve as prosecutors during the trial.

This came following a formal impeachment inquiry that was launched against Trump over a whistleblower's complaint about his 25 July call with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky. The so-called whistleblower alleged that Trump "pressured" Zelensky to investigate potential corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine.

