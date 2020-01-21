Register
17:14 GMT +321 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Athlete

    Idaho Legislator Pushing for Ban on Boys Competing as Girls

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107809/45/1078094539.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001211078094570-idaho-legislator-pushing-for-ban-on-boys-competing-as-girls/

    The participation of transgender athletes in sports is a subject of public debate in the US, where policies on the issue vary from state to state. Some female athletes complain that letting transgender women compete in women's sports violates their federal protections because of the physical advantage men typically have over women.

    A lawmaker in Idaho is championing the effort to ban transgender athletes from competing in sports against opponents who don't share their biological sex.

    Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R) plans to introduce legislation that would prevent biological males from competing with females in high school sports, and vice versa.

    “Boys and men will not be able to take the place of girls and women in sports because it’s not fair,” Ehardt told East Idaho News.

    “We cannot physically compete against boys and men. The inherent biological, scientific advantages that boys and men have over girls and women, even if they were to take hormones, even if they were to spend a couple of years on estrogen, that’s not going to replace the inherent biological advantages that boys and men have.”

    The legislator said the bill is carefully worded so as not to single out biological males and focuses on DNA and chromosomes.

    “Those biological boys, those men, can still compete (in sports), it will just have to be with those who look like them, that have the same large heart and lungs,” she explained.

    The legislator maintained that her bill doesn’t target the LGBT community and merely aims to provide a level playing field for both male and female athletes.

    The eligibility of transgender athletes has proved to be a thorny and politically-charged issue in recent years. The debate mainly revolves around the participation of transgender women (biological males who identify as women) in sports.

    It is common knowledge, proven by scientific research that men are typically taller, heavier, and bigger, and also have a bigger skeletal muscle mass and lung volume than women, which could give them an unfair advantage against female rivals.

    What are the international rules about transgender athletes?

    International authorities such as the IAAF and the IOC allow female-to-male transitioning athletes to take part in elite competitions without undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

    Both bodies required those athletes to keep the level of the muscle-building hormone testosterone below 10 nanomoles per litre of blood, just above the low end of typical male values, meaning that some transgender male athletes require hormonal treatment to qualify for competitions.

    The track-and-field governing body halved that threshold this fall over concerns that the previously-allowed levels might not have been enough for biological males to suppress physical advantages over women. Discussions over new rules are still ongoing at the International Olympic Committee ahead of this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

    What are the rules in the US?

    This issue has also affected high-school sports, where calls for transgender inclusion overlapped with complaints from female athletes that it violates the federal protections of their rights.

    There is no universal federal policy on transgender athletes in the US, where 17 states allow students to compete in the sex they identify with, rather than one they were assigned with at birth.

    Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia all have bills introduced recently that would restrict the participation of transgender students in exclusively female sport events.

    The legislative push comes months after a major controversy in Connecticut, the state with a trans-inclusive policy on sports, where two biologically-male transgender sprinters have won a total of 15 women’s State Championship titles.

    In June 2019, three female track athletes filed federal complaints against the state’s policy saying it discriminates against biological women.

    Terry Miller, one of the two transgender athletes named in the complaint, said in response: “I have faced discrimination in every aspect of my life and I no longer want to remain silent.”

    “I am a girl and I am a runner. I participate in athletics just like my peers to excel, find community and meaning in my life. It is both unfair and painful that my victories have to be attacked and my hard work ignored.”
    Tags:
    Idaho, transgender, IOC, IAAF
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse