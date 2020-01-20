Trump's Tweet About 9/11 Terrorists Getting More Due Process Than Him Ignites Social Media

While some social media users roasted Trump over the whole 9/11 angle being brought into the equation, others opted to slam the president's opponents over the impeachment proceedings instead.

The media drama surrounding the impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump has once again been thrust into the spotlight after the US head of state cited a statement by Fox News host Mark Levin who argued that Trump is "denied due process".

"The president gets less due process than the terrorists on 9/11 get. They get habeas corpus rights and all these other… the president gets no rights, no consideration. The Republicans, no rights. You just told me you couldn’t call a single witness", Levin said as quoted by the Independent.

“In the House, the President got less due process than the 9-11 terrorists got. This is a corrupt process?” Mark Levin @marklevinshow “Very much so!” @RepDougCollins @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 января 2020 г.

Many social media users, however, did not appear amused by the 9/11 terrorist attacks being brought into the equation.

The 9/11 terrorists all died along with the 3,000+ people they murdered, you idiot.



If you're comparing yourself to the 9/11 terrorists, you're losing.



Bigly. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) 20 января 2020 г.

Didn’t the 9/11 terrorists... die on 9/11? — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) 20 января 2020 г.

Hey Einstein the 9/11 terrorists died. Now it’s time for the facts the house judiciary invited you twice to come to the hearings and you declined both times so you have no argument here! — Robbin ¯\_(ツ)_/¯☃️🎄 (@RaeMargaret61) 20 января 2020 г.

Which reminds me how you cater to the Saudi’s even though they were a part of 9/11, murdered Khashoggi, and our servicemen in Florida.



Selling our military to the Saudi’s is despicable. — Debbie (@Debbie56111656) 20 января 2020 г.



And there seemed to be no shortage of those who seemed eager to see Trump evicted from the Oval Office.

PICTURE THIS: One year from today on January 20, 2021 at Noon we will be swearing in a new President as we watch Trump be escorted out of the White House. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) 20 января 2020 г.

There were also those, however, who took the opportunity to criticise Trump's opponents instead.

It's all bull Schiff. They know it, we know it. They're only hoping the millions being brainwashed by the Fake News go & vote. It's very sad. If it was so urgent to Impeachment @realDonaldTrump why did she wait to transmit the articles of Impeachment? pic.twitter.com/Y1ZDfwMcx1 — BRIAN FRASER (@bfraser747) 20 января 2020 г.

Democrats have been on a mission to impeach @realdonaldtrump since the day he was elected.



This impeachment is nothing more than a political strategy to the left.



It’s a stain on Congress, a betrayal of the American people, and makes a mockery of the constitution. — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) 20 января 2020 г.

On 18 December, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump due to the latter allegedly abusing his power by pressuring the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into the activities of the 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden; the impeachment trial is set to begin on 21 January.

Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations brought against him, describing the impeachment proceedings as a “witch hunt” on more than one occasion.