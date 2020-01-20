Register
16:53 GMT +320 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks at the American Farm Bureau Federation's Annual Convention and Trade Show in Austin, Texas, 19 January 2020

    Trump Wants to Deliver State of the Union Address ‘With Impeachment Trial Behind Him’, Graham Says

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107808/53/1078085387.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001201078086469-trump-wants-to-deliver-state-of-the-union-address-with-impeachment-trial-behind-him-graham-says/

    On Saturday, Donald Trump's legal team released a statement attempting to reject his impeachment by the House and characterising the charges against the US President as a "dangerous attack" on Americans and their right to vote.

    South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Donald Trump, has stated that the US President wants his impeachment trial to wrap up before his state of the union address, which is scheduled for early next month.  

    “His mood is, to go to the State of the Union [on 4 February] with this behind him and talk about what he wants to do for the rest of 2020 and what he wants to do for the next four years,” Graham told Fox News on Sunday.

    He added that “the sooner this [the impeachment trial] is over, the better for the country”, claiming that a swift dismissal of the charges against Trump would not be possible.

    Trump Lawyers Frame Impeachment Removal Trial as Violation of Constitution

    Graham spoke after Trump's legal team slammed the charges against him as a "dangerous attack on rights of the American people to freely choose their president”.

    “We are on strong legal footing. The president has done nothing wrong and we believe that will be borne out in this process," the team said in a statement, ahead of the six-page impeachment document's submission to the Senate.

    The lawyers stressed that Trump had done nothing wrong and predicted that he would not be removed from office during the upcoming Senate trial, adding that the defence team planned to argue that the impeachment articles violate the US Constitution.

    Pelosi Claims Trump 'Impeached Forever'

    This came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who remains one of Trump’s most outspoken critics, appealed to the US President directly, reminding him that he has already been impeached by the House of Representatives and that it will go down in history, whatever happens next.

    “If the president is listening, I would want him to know that he is impeached forever because he used the office of president to try to influence a foreign country for his personal and political benefit,” Pelosi said during a broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time”.

    On 18 December, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump after he allegedly abused power by pressuring the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into former US vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, regarding their activity in Ukraine.

    According to the US Constitution, the House has sole power to impeach, which is analogous to an indictment, while the 100-seat Senate, currently controlled by the Republicans, has the sole power of removing a president.

    Trump rejected an impeachment inquiry, which was launched by Democrats in September 2019, as a "witch hunt" designed to overturn the results of the 2016 US presidential elections.

    Related:

    Trump Raises $46Mln for US Reelection Campaign Amid Impeachment - Campaign Manager
    Trump's Apparent Move to Ease Tensions with Iran Unlikely to Influence Impeachment Process - Scholar
    Trump Readies For Fight in Senate Impeachment Trial if Witnesses Called – White House
    Congressman Schiff to Lead US House Impeachment Managers in Trump Senate Trial - Pelosi
    Tags:
    trial, charges, impeachment, Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers present creations of the label Dont Shoot The Messengers (DSTM) during a fashion show at the Berlin Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Berlin.
    From Ushanka Hats to Latex Bondage Outfits: Alluring Apparel at Berlin Fashion Week
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse