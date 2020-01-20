At Least 2 Killed, 5 Injured in Shooting at Texas Music Venue

San Antonio police chief William McManus said a shooting took place at Ventura on Avenue B at around 8 p.m. Sunday. The chief revealed that there was one suspect in the case, who they have not yet identified.

The San Antonio police chief shared preliminary information on the incident, saying the police received a call that shots were heard at a club around 8 p.m. local time, where "some type of concert" was taking place. Following an altercation between several individuals, "one person pulled out a gun and started shooting".

"Seven people were shot, two dead, five at local hospitals", McManus said.

WATCH: Chief McManus provides media preliminary information on shooting with multiple victims on the 1000 block of Avenue B. ➡️➡️ https://t.co/iIiYcTDXqb — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 20, 2020

Earlier, local media reported that the shooting had occurred inside a venue along San Antonio's Museum Reach portion of its River Walk.

One victim died at the venue, six others were transported to the hospital, where one person died shortly after, according to the report.

The victims have not been identified.

No further details were immediately available.