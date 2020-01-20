Register
01:35 GMT +320 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to reporters outside his office, prior to the U.S. House of Representatives voting on two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019.

    GOP Senator Graham Accuses Dem Speaker Pelosi of Orchestrating ‘Church of Holy Hell’ Against Trump

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Impeachment Probe Against President Trump (14)
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107808/06/1078080600.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001201078080828-gop-senator-graham-accuses-dem-speaker-pelosi-of-orchestrating-church-of-holy-hell-against-trump/

    The Senator’s words come ahead of US President Donald Trump’s looming removal trial in the Republican-controlled Senate on Tuesday, following the president's December 2019 impeachment by the House.

    Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, on Sunday slammed  Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s earlier assertion that she “always prays” for Trump, accusing her of orchestrating what he characterized as a “church of holy hell” against the president during his presidency.

    “I like Nancy Pelosi, I’ve known her for years, and I think she is a very religious person, but when it comes to Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi may pray for him privately, but she’s orchestrated the church of holy hell from the time Trump has been sworn in to now has been one thing after another,” Graham said in a Sunday interview with Fox News.

    Graham stated that Pelosi and the US House of Representatives took 48 days to impeach the president, and claimed that Trump was not permitted to “call any witnesses” or “have a lawyer present” during the high-profile House Intelligence Committee hearings.

    “This has been a partisan railroad job. And you're asking for fairness in the Senate? You violated every norm of what we do,” declared the Senator, who has been sworn in as an impartial juror for Trump's Senate removal trial.

    In December 2019, prior to Trump's impeachment in the US House of Representatives, Pelosi, responding to a journalist's yelled accusation that she 'hated" the president, stopped the proceedings to tell the reporter that she "prays for the president all the time”.

    The Senate has formally initiated the trial process for the potential removal of Trump from office, after House officials read the charges to the upper chamber and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in to preside over the process.

    On 18 December, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The impeachment inquiry was initiated by Pelosi, following a whistleblower allegation that the US president withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for Kiev launching a probe into Trump's political rival Joe Biden.

    Topic:
    Impeachment Probe Against President Trump (14)

    Related:

    Sen. Graham Says Trump Administration Cannot Form Coherent Ukraine Policy, Let Alone a Quid Pro Quo
    'We Took the Ayatollah's Arm Off': US Senator Graham Glorifies Assassination of IRGC Commander
    'How Do You Get Headline Like That?': Lindsey Graham Lashes Out at Media Coverage of IG Report 
    Graham Urges Pompeo to Release Biden Talks With Ukraine Leader on Burisma Probe
    Graham Says He Will ‘Look at’ Calling Hunter Biden to Testify Before Senate Judiciary Committee
    Tags:
    trial, senate, impeachment, Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Lindsey Graham, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers present creations of the label Dont Shoot The Messengers (DSTM) during a fashion show at the Berlin Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Berlin.
    From Ushanka Hats to Latex Bondage Outfits: Alluring Apparel at Berlin Fashion Week
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse