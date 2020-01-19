Netizens Baffled by US Space Force Camo, Brainstorm Better Uniform Concept

The US Department of Defence (DoD) has released the first image of the uniforms for a newly-minted - at the behest of US President Donald Trump - sixth military branch, the United States Space Force. An official Space Force tweet includes a photo that has seriously rattled netizens.

A new uniform for the US Space Force nameplate and the United States Space Command patch has drawn the attention of netizens who almost instantly mocked the use of camouflage as - according to many online military 'experts' - is not appropriate for orbital ops.

​The new outfit hit Twitter trends on Saturday after the Pentagon released the concept. Netizens argued that camouflage is only suitable for Earthbound service-members as it bears almost no difference with the ordinary camo worn by soldiers in other military branches.

Sorry for the question but why do we need camo in space? — Dylan Taylor (@SpaceAdvisor) January 18, 2020

I know this is hard to understand, but on the left there is a picture of camouflage and on the right there is a picture of space. Study these carefully until you can see the difference. pic.twitter.com/7HhAeHRyrm — JRehling (@JRehling) January 18, 2020

​Someone suggested that the use of the camo was a tricky plan by the Pentagon to outwit American taxpayers.

This is actually very smart. Get kids to sign up for Space Force, and then ship them off to Iraq or Afghanistan. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 18, 2020

​But a majority of netizens sought to assist the confused military brass by proposing better designs.

How many trees are you expecting to find in space — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2020

Personally, I think the camo is going to work. Not sure what all the noise is about. pic.twitter.com/Tpqu5uxHxU — 𝕕𝕖𝕝 🇺🇸 (@d__el) January 18, 2020

​The US Space Force was decreed in December 2019 by Trump, becoming a sixth branch of the US military. US Vice President Mike Pence noted that the idea of creating a space force has been discussed since the 1950s.

The Space Force mission includes protecting the nation's interests and deterring possible aggression in, from, and to space. Spacecom will also conduct space operations and develop military-grade space professionals.

Earlier, Trump glowingly referred to space as the "world's newest warfighting domain". The exact division of responsibilities between the Space Force and the Space Command is expected to be determined in the coming months.