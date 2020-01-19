Trump Lawyers Frame Impeachment Trial as Violation of Constitution, Election Meddling - Report

The US Senate has formally initiated the impeachment trial for US President Donald Trump which kicked off with the House officials reading the charges to upper chamber and the swearing-in of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to preside over the process.

Trump's legal team on Saturday reportedly issued a rejection over the Dems-controlled House's impeachment, slamming the charges against the US president a "dangerous attack" on Americans and their right to vote.

"We are on strong legal footing. The president has done nothing wrong and we believe that will be borne out in this process", a source said, cited by Reuters, ahead of the document's release that is scheduled later in the day.

Trump's defence team formally address In the six-page document the merits of the two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election, now just months away", the document reportedly states.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW