‘Impeached Forever’: Pelosi Slams Trump as Senate Trial Set to Begin Next Week

On 15 January, the US House of Representatives sent two pre-approved articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate, with a trial against the president expected to begin in the coming days. House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has also recently approved a team of seven Democratic prosecutors who will take part in the trial.

With Donald Trump’s impeachment trial expected to begin in the US Senate on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who remains one of his most outspoken critics, appealed to the US president directly, reminding him that he has already been impeached by the House of Representatives and this will go down in history, whatever happens next.

“If the president is listening, I would want him to know that he is impeached forever”, Pelosi said during a broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time”, when asked by host Bill Maher to directly address the president.

“And he is impeached forever because he used the office of president to try to influence a foreign country for his personal and political benefit”, Pelosi continued. “In doing so, he undermined our national security. He was disloyal to his oath of office to protect the Constitution, and he placed in jeopardy the integrity of our election, and that, I mean, really he gave us no choice”.

Pelosi also added that Trump “crossed the bridge” with his actions, particularly referring to allegations that the US president abused his power by pressuring the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into former US Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, regarding their activity in Ukraine. One article of impeachment relates to this and another alleges Trump’s obstruction of Congress during the hearings on the matter were approved by the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives on 18 December and then sent to the US Senate almost a month later.