‘Just Blowing Money’: Trump Backed in Ripping ‘Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Vanity Ads’, Speaking Skills

Bloomberg long ago hit the headlines as he announced he would finance his campaign himself, having previously splashed out $110 million through his own political action committee on other candidates. However, many, including POTUS Donald Trump, deemed the move to reject public donors as one made out of vanity and extreme arrogance.

President Donald Trump leapt at a chance Friday to take a dig at his Democratic rival Michael Bloomberg, and more specifically, at his public speech skills, tweeting:

“Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to - he is a terrible debater and speaker,” Trump posted his evaluating remarks, before continuing that if he did, it would make truly buzzworthy news:

Comments arrived in torrents, with one attempting to “unFox” the message, claiming Bloomberg was not scheduled to speak at the primaries debate due to having entered the fray at the very last moment.

let's unFox this tweet: Bloomberg was not on stage on Jan 15th because he entered the race too late to meet the benchmarks for appearing at the debate. also: jealous because the guy is richer and more successful than you is not a good look on anyone, much less a president — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 17, 2020

...with a few rising in defence of “smarter and slimmer” Bloomberg:

@mikebloomberg is also smarter, slimmer, better looking and actual knows how to run a business, is not corrupt and well the list goes on. Bloomberg is EVERYTHING Trump is not.. Trump is a coward and never copies him in his rants! — K (@KAFearless) January 17, 2020

However, quite a few ripped to pieces the “un-American” Democratic hopeful:

Jeff, VA is getting it's flood of Bloomberg's crazy commercials for office. He's ruining VAs 2nd Amendment as we speak. What's next for this un-American. — Loki Nose (@loki_nose) January 17, 2020

“Bloomberg is scared to be on the stage. A lightweight that has no new ideas,” one noted, while another admitted Bloomberg “isn’t raising individual donors, so won’t qualify for any debate with such criteria, while at the same time blasting “everything else as Trumpian bullshit:”

Bloomberg is scared to be on the stage. A lightweight that has no new ideas.. — @jburgin (@jburgin8) January 17, 2020

Well he is sorta correct on this tho. As much as I hate to admit it. Bloomberg isn’t raising individual donors so won’t qualify for any debate that uses that as a criteria. Everything else is just trumpian bullshit — Delver_Rootnose (@delver_rootnose) January 17, 2020

…while another suggested the billionaire donor won’t stand the test of Bernie Sanders’ intellect:

Not everything else. It's a fact that Bloomberg is reluctant to take the stage with @SenSanders, as intellectually bernie runs loops around Bloomberg and they both know it. Same with trump. Bernie will beat any of them in a debate! — Ezra Reis, AKA #Residue by #NateSIlver (@ezra_reis) January 17, 2020

“It’s not about entering too late, it’s about not taking public donations, “ another one corrected the afore-mentioned speaker in the thread, with others eagerly chiming in:

Bloomberg isn’t accepting donations, therefor is not meeting the DNC rule to get a certain number of donors — Two Spirits ❤️🍑💛💚💙💜 (@cruzn183) January 17, 2020

Hardly had the storm in comments to the previous tweet faded, POTUS took aim at Mike Bloomberg’s ads, which, as is clear from comments, have got on many people’s nerves :

The ads are “purposely wrong,” Trump tweeted hailing his own highs during his tenure, and many seem to agree:

Bloomberg is spreading lies!



The American people can see right through Bloomberg's bogus agenda!



President Trump has delivered for the American people in a big way! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) January 17, 2020

Just more Fake News from another lying Liberal. @realDonaldTrump has accomplished so much & frankly it's amazing with everything considered. Mini Mike is just blowing 💰💰 in the Self restricting Democrat party. They don't have a chance. #VoteTrump2020#PromisesMadePromisesKept pic.twitter.com/eSsjEwV3kk — BRIAN FRASER (@bfraser747) January 17, 2020

“Mike Bloomberg is a joke,” one netizen posted saying he stands no chance of winning the election irrespective of the number of ads he uses:

Mike Bloomberg is a joke. He doesn’t stand a chance of winning the presidency. It doesn’t matter how many ads he runs or how much he spends. — RD (@real_defender) January 17, 2020

….whereas another grounded her opinion that “Bloomberg would make a horrible president” by saying he pursues only own personal and financial interests:

Bloomberg wants to destroy Trumps presidency and get him out of office for his own personal and financial reasons.



Bloomberg would make a horrible president, and sell out America to the Chinese. — Dawn Michael PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) January 17, 2020

“The left is really triggered today,” another jubilated:

…while some couldn’t help but take a chance to pick up on the Trump impeachment proceedings:

You are impeached for life — Shan (@natureofshe) January 17, 2020

The US will head to polls in November to decide whether Donadl Trump’s electorate will grant him a second term as America’s 45th president, with the race to determine his Democratic opponent is heating up day after day.

The primaries votes and caucuses will take place between January and June, with the two methods being used by states to select a potential Democratic nominee from a long list with the top candidates being Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg and others.