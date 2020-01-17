Register
    Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg

    ‘Just Blowing Money’: Trump Backed in Ripping ‘Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Vanity Ads’, Speaking Skills

    US
    by
    Bloomberg long ago hit the headlines as he announced he would finance his campaign himself, having previously splashed out $110 million through his own political action committee on other candidates. However, many, including POTUS Donald Trump, deemed the move to reject public donors as one made out of vanity and extreme arrogance.

    President Donald Trump leapt at a chance Friday to take a dig  at his Democratic rival Michael Bloomberg, and more specifically, at his public speech skills, tweeting:

    “Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to - he is a terrible debater and speaker,”  Trump posted his evaluating remarks, before continuing that if he did, it would make truly buzzworthy news:

    Comments arrived in torrents, with one attempting to “unFox” the message, claiming Bloomberg was not scheduled to speak at the primaries debate due to having entered the fray at the very last moment.

    ...with a few rising in defence of “smarter and slimmer” Bloomberg:

    However, quite a few ripped to pieces the “un-American” Democratic hopeful:

    “Bloomberg is scared to be on the stage. A lightweight that has no new ideas,” one noted, while another admitted Bloomberg “isn’t raising individual donors,  so won’t qualify for any debate with such criteria, while at the same time blasting “everything else as Trumpian bullshit:”

    …while another suggested the billionaire donor won’t stand the test of Bernie Sanders’ intellect:

    “It’s not about entering too late, it’s about not taking public donations, “ another one corrected the afore-mentioned speaker in the thread, with others eagerly chiming in:

    Hardly had the storm in comments to the previous tweet faded, POTUS took aim at Mike Bloomberg’s ads, which, as is clear from comments, have got on many people’s nerves :

    https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1218174158280019968

    The ads are “purposely wrong,” Trump tweeted hailing his own highs during his tenure, and many seem to agree:

    “Mike Bloomberg is a joke,” one netizen posted saying he stands no chance of winning the election irrespective of the number of ads he uses:

    ….whereas another grounded her opinion that “Bloomberg would make a horrible president” by saying he pursues only own personal and financial interests:

    “The left is really triggered today,” another jubilated:

    …while some couldn’t help but take a chance to pick up on the Trump impeachment proceedings:

    The US will head to polls in November to decide whether Donadl Trump’s electorate will grant him a second term as America’s 45th president, with the race to determine his Democratic opponent is heating up day after day.

    The primaries votes and caucuses will take place between January and June,  with the two methods being used by states to select a potential Democratic nominee from a long list with the top candidates being Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg and others.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
