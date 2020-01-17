US Special Representative Holds Press Briefing on Situation in Iran - Video

The first week of January saw a drastic spike in tensions between Washington and Tehran, when President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iran’s elite Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. Iran retaliated by striking US bases in Iraq, but took great care to not cause casualties among American troops.

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook is holding a press briefing on the situation in the Islamic Republic in Washington, DC.

The presser comes after a Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed on 8 January near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three UK nationals were among the victims. Most of them were students.

The already existing tensions between the US and Iran were exacerbated earlier this month after the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner with 176 people on board, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a US attack on the same day as the IRGC carried out strikes on military bases housing American forces in Iraq in response to the assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

