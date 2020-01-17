Register
17:15 GMT +317 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Spectators tend to injured victims following the early morning explosion in Atlanta's Olympic Centennial Park in July 1996

    As Actress in Clint Eastwood’s New Film Nominated for Oscar, Who Really Bombed the 1996 Olympics?

    © AP Photo / TETSUJI ASANO
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107805/12/1078051245.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001171078061547-as-actress-in-clint-eastwoods-new-film-nominated-for-oscar-whoreally-bombed-the-1996-olympics/

    Clint Eastwood's latest film comes out in Europe later this month and Kathy Bates has been nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of the mother of a security guard who was wrongly accused of carrying out a bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Sputnik looks at the film and finds out who really planted the bomb.

    Veteran actress Kathy Bates was nominated this week as Best Supporting Actress for her role as Richard Jewell’s mother, Bobi, in a film directed by Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood.

    The film, simply titled Richard Jewell, tells the story of the title character who was a security guard at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia.

    In the early hours of 27 July, 1996 an explosive device went off near a sound stage in Atlanta’s Centennial Park, killing two people and wounding dozens.

    ​It was the first terrorist attack on an Olympiad since Munich in 1970, when Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli athletes, and it succeeded in its mission to terrify the city of Atlanta.

    The FBI immediately launched a hunt to find the bomber and, with the Games organisers urging a quick resolution so that the Olympics could resume, it was perhaps no surprise the bureau fingered the wrong man.

    Jewell had actually ushered people away from the nail bomb before it exploded but that only attracted the suspicions of the FBI who felt he had planted it so as to make himself the hero of the moment.

    Alice Hawthorne, 44, was killed when a nail from the bomb penetrated her skull and the second fatality was a Turkish cameraman, Melih Uzunyol, 40, who died of a heart attack as he fled in terror.

    ​According to the movie’s version of events - which is based on an article in Vanity Fair - Kathy Scruggs, an ace reporter with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper (played by Olivia Wilde), slept with an FBI agent (played by Jon Hamm) in order to get a scoop.

    That scoop was that the FBI were focusing on Jewell as the bomber and once the cat was out of the bag the US media led a witch-hunt against him, besieging the apartment which he shared with his mother.

    Scruggs actually died of a drugs overdose in 2001, aged 42, so she is unable to defend herself.  

    In an article with The Guardian, Kathy Bates said of Olivia Wilde as Scruggs: “I was a little uncomfortable with her character though I think Bobi sort of balances that out in the movie.”

    Richard Jewell talks with his mother Bobi during a live television event in Atlanta a year after the bombing
    ALAN MOTHNER
    Richard Jewell and his mother Bobi

    Bates won the Oscar for Best Actress in 1991 for her portrayal of a stalker who is obsessed with author James Caan, in the film Misery.

    She told the Guardian: “This time is different because Richard Jewell is based on a true story. All we wanted was for Bobi Jewell to feel the film vindicated her son. I wanted her to like my portrayal of her. She’s waited 23 years for justice. I’ve never felt quite like this before. Whatever happens now, I’m just grateful the film will get more eyeballs.”

    So if Jewell was innocent, who did plant the bomb and why?

    The truth did not begin to emerge until 11 years after the bombing when the FBI noticed similarities between the device and bombs which had been left outside an abortion clinic and a nightclub frequented by lesbians in 1997.

    After another abortion clinic in Alabama was bombed, the FBI identified Eric Rudolph, a former soldier, as the bomber and put him on their Ten Most Wanted list, but in 1998 he went to ground.

    ​He spent the next five years hiding in the Nantahala National Forest in North Carolina, foraging for food and living in a camp in the woods.

    In May 2003 he was arrested by chance by a police officer in Murphy, North Carolina as he rooted around in a dumpster.

    When his identity became clear the FBI swooped and charged with all the bombings.

    Rudolph, who claimed to represent an organisation called the Army of God, confessed almost immediately and later gave his reasons for the Centennial Park bombing.

    ​In a rambling statement written in April 2005, Rudolph railed against “global socialism”.

    Rudolph's statement went on: “The purpose of the attack on July 27 was to confound, anger and embarrass the Washington government in the eyes of the world for its abominable sanctioning of abortion on demand. The plan was to force the cancellation of the games, or at least create a state of insecurity to empty the streets around the venues and thereby eat into the vast amounts of money invested.”

    Rudolph’s plan failed abysmally. Not only did the Games resume almost immediately after the attack but the wider world was completely unaware the bombing was linked to the abortion debate until years later.

    ​Some critics of the film say the villains of the movie are the media and the FBI, rather than Rudolph, who almost gets a pass from the director, Clint Eastwood.

    Bates, apparently not keen to be drawn into a debate over whether a veil had been drawn over Rudolph’s motives, told the Guardian: “Rudolph was just evil, obviously.” 

    Rudolph, now 53, was given several life sentences without the possibility of parole and remains incarcerated in a federal supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 January
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 January
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse