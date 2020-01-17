Register
12:36 GMT +317 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.

    Ex-FBI Chief James Comey Probed Over Allegations He Leaked Classified Paper to Media – Report

    Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/106560/05/1065600541.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001171078060128-ex-fbi-james-comey-leak-investigation/

    The former FBI director, who stepped down amid the alleged Russian meddling turmoil, has already faced accusations of passing information and has repeatedly been trashed by US President Donald Trump as a “leaker”. A new investigation purportedly concerns some classified Russian government paper on ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

    The US Department of Justice is investigating former FBI director James Comey on suspicions that he illegally shared a classified document from Russian intelligence with reporters, the New York Post and The Washington Post report. The probe concerns 2017 materials by these two outlets based on the paper, allegedly assumed to be bad intelligence, on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

    The document in question is said to have claimed "a tacit understanding between the Clinton campaign and the [Obama] Justice Department over the inquiry into whether she intentionally revealed classified information through her use of a private email server”, as the Washington Post noted in 2017.

    It reportedly referred to a discussion between Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who chaired the Democratic National Committee at the time, and former staffer at George Soros-founded Open Society Foundations Leonard Benardo.

    According to this alleged conversation, Loretta E. Lynch, then-Attorney General had told someone in Clinton’s team that the probe into the former secretary of state’s use of a private email server would not push too deep. The people mentioned in the document, however, refuted they were even acquainted and had any talks of this kind.

    This document reportedly played a part in then-FBI director Comey’s decision in July 2016 to announce that no "reasonable prosecutor" would charge Clinton. According to The New York Times, he was concerned that if the classified information was leaked, it could cast a shadow on the impartiality of the investigation.

    Now prosecutors are said to be looking into Comey to find out if he was one of the "persons familiar with" the document in question, cited by one of the outlets. The probe was purportedly launched in the last couple of months; however, there is no information on why it was initiated. Neither Comey nor the US Attorney’s office in Washington has commented on the matter.

    Loud & Clear
    © Sputnik /
    Comey Violated FBI Protocols By Leaking Trump Conversation Memos
    Comey, branded by his persistent critic, US President Donald Trump, a “leaker” has already been investigated over similar allegations of providing The New York Times with memos on his communications with Trump, featuring the "code name and true identity" of a sensitive source, before his resignation as FBI director.

    Although Comey admitted that he did so during congressional testimony, the DOJ decided in 2019 not to prosecute Comey for leaking classified information as the documents in question were labelled "confidential" after he gave these documents to a friend who later passed them to the press.

    Related:

    Trump: Former FBI Head Comey Did Clinton a Favor Because ‘She Should Be in Jail’
    Justice Department Refuses to Prosecute Comey Over Memo Leaks, Despite Referral
    Department of Justice Releases Report on Ex-FBI Director Comey's Alleged Illegal Leak of Trump Memos
    Comey Violated FBI Protocols By Leaking Trump Conversation Memos
    Tags:
    media leaks, investigation, US Department of Justice, FBI director, James Comey, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse