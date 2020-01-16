Shelter In Place Lifted at Harvard University, Suspect With Gun Taken Into Custody

On Thursday, Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, tweeted that it was responding to reports of a male individual carrying a gun on campus.

​Moments later, the university confirmed that the individual in question had been apprehended and is currently in custody.

The university has not yet released any information on the suspect's identity or motives. However, it appears as though no injuries occurred.

Active shooter situations are not uncommon in the US. On Wednesday, the Air National Guard base next to McGhee Tyson Airport outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, was locked down after reports of a suspicious person with a rifle. However, officials later revealed that a witness had misinterpreted the situation.