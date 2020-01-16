US, Russia Agree to Begin Expert-Level Engagement on Strategic Security - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US and Russian delegations during their talks in Vienna decided to begin expert-level engagement on issues of strategic security and expand the dialogue beyond a bilateral format, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The delegations decided to continue the Strategic Security Dialogue and also to begin expert-level engagement on particular topics in the near future", the release said. "The delegations discussed their respective national strategic policies as a means to reduce misunderstandings and misperceptions on key security issues. The US and Russian delegations discussed nuclear stockpiles and strategy, crisis and arms race stability, and the role and potential future of arms control, including the importance of moving beyond a solely bilateral format".

Earlier, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a statement on Twitter that the two sides discussed issues of strategic stability during the talks, which were led by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Acting Undersecretary of State Chris Ford.

#Russia and #US held today in Vienna bilateral interagency consultations on issues of strategic stability. National delegations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister S.Ryabkov and acting Undersecretary of State Ch. Ford. — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) January 16, 2020

​New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. Signed in 2010, the pact stipulates that the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers must be cut by half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.

Russia has repeatedly stated its readiness to extend the New START without any preconditions, but the US is yet undecided about the extension.