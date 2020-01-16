Register
15:06 GMT +316 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., January 14, 2020.

    'A Very Stable Genius': Trump Declared Himself 'Russia Expert' After Meeting Putin, New Book Claims

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107804/84/1078048460.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001161078051831-a-very-stable-genius-trump-declared-himself-russia-expert-after-meeting-putin-new-book-claims/

    The book is based on hundreds of hours of interviews with hundreds of sources, internal memos, and even private video recordings. The authors claim that Trump initially agreed to be interviewed by them, but later declined during his tensions with the media.

    A new book about Donald Trump claims that the president is “dangerously uninformed”, according to excerpts published by The Washington Post. “A Very Stable Genius” penned by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, details among other things how the president allegedly told his the-then Chief of Staff John Kelly: “Hey, John, what’s this all about? What’s this a tour of” during a visit to the USS Arizona memorial dedicated to the victims of the Pearl Harbor attack that resulted in the US entering WWII.

    The White House has not responded to a request for comment.

    The authors claim: "Trump had heard the phrase 'Pearl Harbor' and appeared to understand that he was visiting the scene of a historic battle, but he did not seem to know much else”.

    In another excerpt, Leonnig and Rucker claim that Trump dismissed China’s threat to India reportedly telling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "It’s not like you have China on your border". The authors also claim that Modi’s eyes purportedly bulged out after he heard the alleged statement with one Trump aide saying that the Indian PM left the meeting thinking: "This is not a serious man. I cannot count on this man as a partner. The Indians took a step back in their diplomatic relations with the United States".

    Another presidential aide revealed to the authors that Trump has "ruined" the magic that surrounds the presidency by showing disdain for the United States and its founding principles. "The disregard he has for right and wrong. Your fist clenches. Your teeth grate", the aide said.

    "A Very Stable Genius" named after Trump’s description of himself in a twitter post in 2018, also details how the US president reportedly wanted to meet Vladimir Putin and how the 73-year-old allegedly declared himself a Russia expert following a two-hour meeting with the Russian president.
    "Tillerson’s years of negotiating with Putin and studying his moves on the chessboard were suddenly irrelevant", the authors wrote. "I have had a two-hour meeting with Putin. That’s all I need to know. I’ve sized it all up. I’ve got it", Trump reportedly told Tillerson.

    The 417-page book also details how the president was allegedly frustrated with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a 1977 law that prevents US companies and citizens from bribing foreign officials in order to get business deals and reportedly wanted to get rid of the legislation.

    "A Very Stable Genius" will be released on 21 January. This is not the first book on President Trump and his presidency. The most notable was "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by US journalist Michael Wolff. In the book Wolff wrote among other things about alleged Russian interference in US elections and money laundering involving the president’s son-in-law. The White House released a statement saying the book is filled with false statements. President Trump chastised Wolff’s work calling it "a complete work of fiction".

    Donald Trump also rejected claims detailed in the book that he was mentally unfit to run the country. Taking to Twitter, 45 called himself "a very stable genius" and said his mental stability was one of his greatest assets. His declaration was ridiculed both online and offline.

    Tags:
    Russia, John Kelly, Rex Tillerson, United States, election interference, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, India, Narendra Modi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse