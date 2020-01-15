Congressman Schiff to Lead US House Impeachment Managers in Trump Senate Trial - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressmen Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler are among the seven lawmakers to be named as House of Representatives impeachment managers in the Senate trial of US President Donald Trump, the Office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Congressmen Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, Zoe Lofgren and Sylvia Garcia will join Schiff and Nadler as House of Representatives managers of the impeachment trial against Trump in the Senate, the statement said.

Earlier this week, the House announced that it would vote on Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate and continue the process. Also, the Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said that he expects the trial to begin on 21 January.

© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) bangs the gavel to adjourn the House of Representatives after representatives voted in favor of two counts of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would send two articles of impeachment to the Senate, marking an end to a standoff with Mr McConnell over her withholding the documents. Pelosi said that she had been withholding the articles because of her doubts that the Senate would conduct a fair trial.

An impeachment inquiry against Trump was launched by House Democrats in September following a whistle-blower complaint claiming that the president pressed on his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate business activities of the former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly dismissed the allegations and called the inquiry a "witch-hunt".