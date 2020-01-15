Addressing the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin stated earlier on Wednesday that the next phase of a US-China trade deal would include services away from the financial sector, like technology and cyber-security.

US President Donald Trump is meeting Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in order to sign the so-called "Phase One" trade deal, marking the first step in the solution of the "trade war" between the two economic superpowers.

The trade war between the US and China broke out early in 2018, with several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs effectively leading the two countries into a full-blown economic confrontation.

