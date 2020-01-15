MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn had admitted guilt in having lied to the FBI about his contact with a former Russian ambassador to the United States; however, now he's seeking to withdraw his plea and postpone the upcoming hearing on his case until February.

"Michael T. Flynn (“Mr. Flynn”) hereby moves to withdraw his plea because of the government’s bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement. See ECF No. 150. Mr. Flynn also requests a continuance of the sentencing date set for January 28th, 2020, for thirty days or until February 27," the motion, filed by Flynn's attorneys with the US District Court for the District of Columbia and dated 14 January read.

Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about holding conversations with former Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, including regarding prospects for lifting US sanctions imposed on Russia.

Flynn originally agreed to cooperate with the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia; the probe eventually found no evidence of collusion.

Both US President Donald Trump and Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, with the former repeatedly calling the investigation a political "witch hunt" that has not produced evidence of collusion in two years.

Russian authorities, in turn, have said the allegations were made up to excuse the loss of Trump’s political opponent as well as deflect public opinion from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Flynn was one of the most high-profile suspects in the investigation led by Mueller.