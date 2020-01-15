Cardi B in Verbal Clash With Trump Supporter After Her Congressional Bid Stirs Netizens

Cardi B, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper - real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, 27, - broke the news last week that she was contemplating a possible Congressional bid. The announcement by the popular singer prompted a flurry among netizens, and some found themselves in a verbal battle with a famous artist who is known for her fearless way with words.

“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment”, she said, adding, "I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table". The tweets were sent to almost 9 million followers.

The statement quickly drew the attention of one of the more persistent online supporters of US President Donald Trump, conservative reality show participant and actress Mindy Robinson, who scathingly criticized Cardi B's aspirations.

"You’re going to need more school than that... [...] I went to college for both American History and Political Science, although to be fair...even my cat is more qualified to run for Congress than Cardi B", Robinson tweeted, almost instantly prompting a fiery backlash from the American rapper.

Sis your lips ashy and you barely have none ...Leave me alone .I didn’t insulted your party or your believes so please don’t try me and let’s keep sweet OK....don’t want to dog walk you ❤️ https://t.co/48NEfjdCUg pic.twitter.com/GDo53bIN6v — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

​Cardi B added, in a separate statement, that she could even "be violating", a term that apparently has confused netizens on both sides of the online political feud. Cardi B took to Twitter again on Tuesday to explain that she meant no threat with her comments.

What ? NO! Listen ...Violate is a popular NY slang for when you about to put someone in their place . Boy ain’t nobody trying to touch that girl 😂😂😂Example ...O HELL NAAA the McDonald ice cream machine broke ? I’m boutta violate 😒😒 https://t.co/whkPYhftWp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

​Robinson, however, complained that after her verbal attack she received a "bunch of hate mail", suggesting that it was from fans of the famous singer.

I pissed off the Cardi B crowd because I said my cat would make a better candidate for Congress. Her “fans” then sent me death threats sprinkled with racism and rampant illiteracy.



The Left is still convinced they’re morally superior to us. Enjoy your garbage “fans” Cardi B. 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/xaKLNNYTrq — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 14, 2020

​Robinson, a reality show celebrity and actress, posted screenshots containing vivid accusations of racism as well as death threats. A purported anonymous self-described "elite Navy SEAL top sniper in the entire US armed forces" warned that they had activated a "secret network of spies across the USA" for "paying the price" for online criticism of Cardi B.

The death threat from the “sniper” with “300 confirmed kills” is my favorite 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2hxZMxCPEp — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 14, 2020

​Cardi B has not commented on whether she activated the "Elite chairborne forces" among her supporters who then started attacking Robinson online after the tweet altercation.