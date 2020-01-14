Donald and Melania Trump Cheered by Crowd at College Football National Championship Game - Video

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump took the field at the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans at the game between Louisiana State University and Clemson.

Donald Trump and his wife were greeted by roaring crowds, who cheered as they traversed the field at the 2020 National Championship Game in New Orleans, smiling and waving.

Donald Trump is announced as cheers erupt in the Superdome at the CFP National Championship Game pic.twitter.com/8fv53PQR9t — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 14, 2020

​“Your quarterback is fantastic, and some other players are fantastic,” Donald Trump said about LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in a interview. “He seems to be a real standout. He’ll be, I think he’s gonna be tremendous in the NFL.”

The crowd in New Orleans for the #LSUvsCLEM game just erupted as Trump entered.



Trump is doing something right if he’s booed by DC elites at the Nats game and praised by real America. pic.twitter.com/1WiIbRzoWD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 14, 2020

​Ealier, Trump was met by a similarly boisterous round of applause at the Army-Navy football game; however, he did receive some boos during the 2018 national championship game.