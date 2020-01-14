Register
03:40 GMT +314 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Grumman TBF Avenger

    US Researchers Reveal Detailed Image of Sunken Near Hawaii WWII Warplane

    © CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / FotoSleuth
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107802/86/1078028699.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001141078028442-us-researchers-reveal-detailed-image-of-sunken-near-hawaii-wwii-warplane/

    The wreckage of an American World War II aircraft discovered in 1999 by the Hawaii Undersea Research Laboratory is thought to be associated with at least three US soldiers who went missing in 1942.

    New sophisticated technology allowed researchers from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego to thoroughly scan the seabed at the wreckage site at a depth of about 330 feet (100 meters), revealing detailed images of a dilapidated Grumman TBF Avenger.

    “On October 11, 1942, three U.S. TBF-Avenger aircraft from squadron VT-3 collided during a training flight off Naval Air Station Kaneohe, now Marine Corps Base Hawaii [...] Two of the aircraft crashed into the water immediately at the time of the incident. All six crew members of these two aircraft were killed and remain missing in action. The crew of the third plane bailed out successfully and were rescued”, Scripps said in a statement.

    According to the researchers, "the type of aircraft, location, and distribution of aircraft wreckage at the site are all consistent with the historical loss of the two VT-3 Avengers on October 11, 1942”.

    A team of archaeological explorers was able to locate the plane's engine, some 164 feet away (50 meters) from the wreckage site but could not find the warplane's tail.

    Geico Skytypers' WWII SNJ-2 plane
    Screenshot/Daytime TV Show
    WWII-Era Plane Crashes in New York, Erupts in Fire, Killing Pilot (PHOTOS)
    The stunning footage highlights the nearly-intact wings, fuselage and three crew positions inside the plane.

    The comprehensive images were made with the help of a private vessel RV Petrel which scanned the seabed area off Oahu island, Hawaii, with cutting-edge equipment. The work is part of a broader effort, dubbed Project Recover, which uses sophisticated technology in a bid to find and repatriate American soldiers missing in action during World War II.

    The researchers will share their findings with the US Department of Defence "to evaluate the site for the possible recovery of remains", the statement said.

    Related:

    Expedition Identifies Crashed WWII Soviet Plane on Bolshoi Tyuters
    Two-Year Search Results in the Recovery of Lost WWII Plane
    War Scars: Polish Archeologists Find Wreckage of Soviet WWII-Era Fighter Plane
    Russia to Mark Aerospace Forces Day With WWI, WWII, Modern Planes Show
    WWII-Era Plane Crashes in New York, Erupts in Fire, Killing Pilot (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    images, wreckage, WWII, Hawaii, Grumman TBF Avenger
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse