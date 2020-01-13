US Police Respond to Reports of Active Shooter Near School in Henrico County, Virginia

Police in the US State of Virginia are responding to reports of an active shooter near a school in Henrico County. According to law enforcement, a call of an incident was received via text to 9-1-1.

There is currently no information about injuries.

Police have also advised people to avoid the area.

​Social media reports emerge indicating there is a heavy police presence on the ground. The roads near the area are also allegedly blocked.