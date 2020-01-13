US Police Respond to Reports of Active Shooter Near School in Henrico County, Virginia

Police in the US State of Virginia are responding to reports of an active shooter near a school in Henrico County. According to law enforcement, a call of an incident was received via text to 9-1-1.
There is currently no information about injuries.
Police have also advised people to avoid the area.
— Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 13, 2020
Social media reports emerge indicating there is a heavy police presence on the ground. The roads near the area are also allegedly blocked.
Around 50 police cars around moody middle school with reports of an active shooter. They’ve got the roads blocked and the school surrounded. pic.twitter.com/b42WNFxi0B— Kar (@kardanni) January 13, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)