US Targets Seven Venezuelans in New Round of Sanctions

Earlier this month, the US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said that Washington was looking at applying additional sanctions on Venezuela to "bring more pressure on the regime."

The United States has targeted seven Venezuelans in a new round of sanctions against the country, the Treasury Department said.

The recently elected speaker of Venezuela's National Assembly Luis Parra is among those targeted by the US sanctions, the department added.

On 6 January, the US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams announced that Washington was considering to apply additional sanctions against Venezuela "to bring more pressure on the regime."

MORE TO FOLLOW