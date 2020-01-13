A massive fire raged through a construction site in suburban New Jersey on Sunday night, according to local media reports.

The blaze, which is reported to have started around 8 p.m., tore through two apartment buildings under construction in a business district. According to eyewitnesses, the flame swept the building in less than a minute.

“This is a disastrous fire that is very difficult to contain and has the potential to spread to all nearby structures,” police said.

​The fire then spread to three neighboring buildings.

​Information about the victims has not yet been reported. Police advised residents to stay vigilant.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.