The blaze, which is reported to have started around 8 p.m., tore through two apartment buildings under construction in a business district. According to eyewitnesses, the flame swept the building in less than a minute.
“This is a disastrous fire that is very difficult to contain and has the potential to spread to all nearby structures,” police said.
#boundbrook @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/dn9Vo2o3U6— Nsxtaf (@Nsxtaff) January 13, 2020
The fire then spread to three neighboring buildings.
VIDEO: Drone footage captures massive Bound Brook fire from up above --> https://t.co/GolN4wmpUQ (Courtesy: RH) pic.twitter.com/3WMw3LlBwQ— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 13, 2020
Information about the victims has not yet been reported. Police advised residents to stay vigilant.
The cause of the incident is being investigated.
