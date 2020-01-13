Four Injured in Stabbing Attack in Manchester - Reports

According to witnesses, the incident happened outside a Primark store across from Piccadilly Gardens, with a police cordon remaining near the Market Street tram stop.

Two people have been stabbed in Manchester city centre, while a 30-year-old suspect was tasered and detained by police officers who arrived at the scene shortly before 6:20 pm, Sky News reported.

The outlet added that one people was taken to a hospital for treatment.

BREAKING NEWS; There is a large Police Presence in Piccadilly Gardens Manchester after a double stabbing one man has been detained the condition of the two victims who received stab wounds & rushed to hospital are currently unknown!! pic.twitter.com/jzxHSo0Dg1 — London Crime LDN & U.K Crime (@CrimeLdn) January 12, 2020

Market Street tram stop in #Manchester cordoned off while police investigate a potential stabbing - A 30-year-old man has been arrested #HeartNews (📽CREDIT: @its_jammeh )



pic.twitter.com/hWWCRXKThU — North West News (@HeartNWNews) January 12, 2020

Police officers and police cars are present at the site of the incident, while Metrolink and bus services remain disrupted.

Due to a Police incident on Market Street in the city centre, there is no through route between Piccadilly Gardens and Fountain Street/High Street. @MCRMetrolink services are affected. Please plan ahead if you are travelling in the city tonight. — TfGM (@OfficialTfGM) January 12, 2020

​According to Greater Manchester Police, the stabbing attack is being considered as a non-terror-related incident and there is no threat to the local public.