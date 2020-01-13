Two Injured in Shooting at High School Basketball Play in Dallas

Those injured include a police officer and an 18-year-old man, who the police do not believe to be a student in the district where the incident took place.

At least two people, including a policeman, have been injured in a shooting at ISD high school in South Dallas, Fox News reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 9.10 p.m on Saturday inside Ellis Davis Field House, the outlet added. The man was initially shot and then rushed to a hospital in serious condition, while the police officer was reportedly slightly injured.

Dallas Police initially identified three suspects after the shooting. One of them turned himself into the authorities on Sunday, while the others will not be charged. All of the suspects are minors.

*Update January 12, 2020, at 6:18 p.m.*

The persons of interest in the shooting at 9191 S. Polk have been identified. A B/M/15 is responsible for the shooting and turned himself in. He is charged with Aggravated Assault. The other two are also juveniles and will not be charged. pic.twitter.com/TlGmcE64Cy — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 13, 2020

According to the police, there had been an altercation between the wounded 18-year-old and the suspects prior to the shooting.