Gunman on the Run After Shooting 5 People in Colorado

Police spokesman Officer Matthew Longshore said that investigators believe the shooting occurred during a party in one of the apartments.
#APDAlert (1/2)— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 12, 2020
Officers are on scene near Iliff/Buckley where multiple people have been shot.
All parties have been transported to the hospital and are receiving treatment.
5 total victims (3 juveniles, 2 adults), all in serious condition but expected to survive. pic.twitter.com/VorzS5Y5dz
Three teenagers and two adults sustained injuries; they have all been transported to hospital, according to the police.
Police are searching for a suspect who was reportedly wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.
Aurora is situated about 10 miles from Denver.
All comments
Show new comments (0)