Gunman on the Run After Shooting 5 People in Colorado

According to police, a gunman is on the run after shooting five people at an apartment complex in Colorado.

Police spokesman Officer Matthew Longshore said that investigators believe the shooting occurred during a party in one of the apartments.

#APDAlert (1/2)

Officers are on scene near Iliff/Buckley where multiple people have been shot.



All parties have been transported to the hospital and are receiving treatment.



5 total victims (3 juveniles, 2 adults), all in serious condition but expected to survive. pic.twitter.com/VorzS5Y5dz — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 12, 2020

​Three teenagers and two adults sustained injuries; they have all been transported to hospital, according to the police.

Police are searching for a suspect who was reportedly wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

Aurora is situated about 10 miles from Denver.