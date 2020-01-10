US Democrat Marianne Williamson Officially Suspends Her Presidential Campaign

Williamson announced her campaign to run for US president on 29 January 2019. She previously ran as an independent candidate for California's 33rd congressional district.

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has announced that she is withdrawing from the presidential race via her official website.

Williamson stated that she ran for office to "help forge another direction" and discuss things that otherwise were not discussed.

"I feel that we have done that", she wrote on her official website. "I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible effort to share our message. With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now".

The 67-year-old politician previously unsuccessfully ran as an independent candidate for California's 33rd congressional district in 2014. Williamson is also known as a spiritual leader, activist and author. She has published 13 books, four of which became bestsellers.

The 59th US presidential election is set to take place on 3 November. There are currently three major presidential candidates from the Republican party, including the current President Donald Trump, and 13 candidates from the Democratic party.