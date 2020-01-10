The presidential daughter, who serves as a senior adviser in the Donald Trump administration, has shared her stance on employment and importing a foreign workforce. The topic has already resulted in a lot of critical comments directed at her father, who is known for his hardline stance on immigration.

At the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 conference, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump spoke out in favour of balance when it comes to possible changes to the legal immigration system.

Ivanka noted that the need to overhaul immigration “would have bipartisan agreement”, as Breitbart reports. However, she added that apart from making it “relevant to both the jobs and the skills we need to attract”, it “can’t displace the investment that needs to be made and the core skills of marginalised Americans”. According to Ivanka Trump, they need to be careful and “need to do both”.

Following in her presidential father’s footsteps, the WH aide insisted that this balancing act should put American workers’ interests first while the US competes for the world’s “greatest talent”.

“We need to recruit and retain the greatest talent in the world to help us grow and innovate, but we need to invest in American workers and reach over to the sidelines, draw them into our workforce, and equip them with the skills that they need to thrive, and we can’t just seek to import that”, she said.

The outlet points to the criticism of the current H-1B foreign visa rules, citing a 2019 Labour Department claim that alleged multinational corporations were firing American white-collar workers, making them prepare their foreign replacements before forcing them to look for a new job outside their skill set. According to Breitbart, older women and men, as well as US minorities and college graduates, are the most affected.

There are said to be about 11.3 million people outside the workforce in the US, including those who have to put up with part-time jobs. At the same time, business executives reportedly insist that they need more foreign workers.