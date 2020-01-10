Sharon Stone Reveals Difference in Leadership Styles of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

US actress Sharon Stone has praised Vladimir Putin’s leadership merits and pointed at his differences from US President Donald Trump as she discussed heroines of the world, “still run by Alfa-men”, namely teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg and men against her. In the interview with the German edition of GQ (published in German), she noted that she thinks Putin is a strong leader in his own way, adding that she does not want him to govern her country but she does not mind how he governs Russia.
Stone claimed that she does want her president to do business with another head of state trying to take over other countries. At the same time, she noted that not every country is democratic and, maybe, not every country should be democratic.
She noted that from her point of view Trump and Putin are very different. As she put it, while POTUS is manipulated by other heads of state and looks like a wannabe, Putin is not a wannabe and runs his country in its best interests.
As she said, she does not believe that he will be re-elected claiming that the founding idea of the US is that all people are equal, which is not in line with Trump's goals.
