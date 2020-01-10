Register
    Actress Sharon Stone poses at An Unforgettable Evening benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

    Sharon Stone Reveals Difference in Leadership Styles of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

    © AP Photo / Invision / Chris Pizzello
    The US star, who went down in movie history as a symbol of dangerous sex appeal in the iconic Basic Instinct interrogation scene, was awarded GQ Germany’s “Woman of the Year” in Berlin. In her interview with the outlet, she shared her respect for the Russian president and disdain for POTUS.

    US actress Sharon Stone has praised Vladimir Putin’s leadership merits and pointed at his differences from US President Donald Trump as she discussed heroines of the world, “still run by Alfa-men”, namely teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg and men against her. In the interview with the German edition of GQ (published in German), she noted that she thinks Putin is a strong leader in his own way, adding that she does not want him to govern her country but she does not mind how he governs Russia.

    Stone claimed that she does want her president to do business with another head of state trying to take over other countries. At the same time, she noted that not every country is democratic and, maybe, not every country should be democratic.

    She noted that from her point of view Trump and Putin are very different. As she put it, while POTUS is manipulated by other heads of state and looks like a wannabe, Putin is not a wannabe and runs his country in its best interests.

    Tulsi Gabbard
    © CC0
    Tulsi Gabbard Says Impeachment Will Only Boost Trump's 2020 Re-Election Chances
    According to her, Trump still wants to be something different from the US president. She noted that it is absolutely inappropriate for the president of her country to come under the control of or be manipulated by another global superpower.

    As she said, she does not believe that he will be re-elected claiming that the founding idea of the US is that all people are equal, which is not in line with Trump's goals.

