MTV Reality Star Alexis Eddy Found Dead at Age 23

Alexis Eddy, 23, known for her role on the MTV series "Are You The One?", has been found dead in West Virginia.

According to TMZ, the cops responded to a call Thursday at about 7 a.m. regarding a female who was in cardiac arrest. The authorities are still determining the cause of death and are awaiting a toxicology report to confirm there was no foul play.

An MTV spokesperson has confirmed the tragic news to Fox News: “MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time".

Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together 😭😭😭 pic on the right was two years ago... what a difference.

So very blessed today.#RecoveryRocks pic.twitter.com/0J8sIY8Duc — Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) September 28, 2019

Eddy had been open about her struggles with substance abuse in the past, but in August 2019 she celebrated getting sober, according to her Twitter. Then in September, she announced her father was also clean and sober. In October, Eddy revealed she was engaged, but the photos with her fiance have since been deleted and it's believed they broke up.