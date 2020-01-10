MTV Reality Star Alexis Eddy Found Dead at Age 23

According to TMZ, the cops responded to a call Thursday at about 7 a.m. regarding a female who was in cardiac arrest. The authorities are still determining the cause of death and are awaiting a toxicology report to confirm there was no foul play.
An MTV spokesperson has confirmed the tragic news to Fox News: “MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time".
Known to be crazy, Known to be wild, Mama had herself a lil devilish child... Ain’t no stranger to the the troubles at my door. I’ve been at the wrong place at the wrong time, Chasin’ all the wrong things most of my life, Been every kinda lost that you can’t find- But, I got one thing right. 😉 #Happy #Healthy #BlessedBeyondMeasure
Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together 😭😭😭 pic on the right was two years ago... what a difference.— Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) September 28, 2019
So very blessed today.#RecoveryRocks pic.twitter.com/0J8sIY8Duc
Eddy had been open about her struggles with substance abuse in the past, but in August 2019 she celebrated getting sober, according to her Twitter. Then in September, she announced her father was also clean and sober. In October, Eddy revealed she was engaged, but the photos with her fiance have since been deleted and it's believed they broke up.
