Register
03:04 GMT +310 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Justice

    Ménage à Tribunal? US Judge Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/105947/48/1059474882.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001101077993137-mnage--tribunal-us-judge-suspended-over-sexual-misconduct-allegations/

    A family court judge in Kentucky has been suspended from her duties while the state’s Judicial Conduct Commission investigates a litany of accusations against her ranging from allowing loud music to having a threesome in the courthouse.

    Kenton County Judge Dawn Gentry appeared before the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission last Friday and was told by the panel that it was "in the best interest of justice” that she be immediately "suspended temporarily from acting in her official capacity as a judge,” according to NPR. 

    According to the commission’s documented proceedings, Gentry “engaged in inappropriate and unwanted sexual advances toward” Katherine Schulz, a female attorney who worked within the court, and then sent another attorney to accuse the woman of gossiping about said misconduct. 

    “This conduct was reasonably interpreted as warning Ms. Schulz to remain quiet regarding sexual advances,” the document read. 

    It went on to allege that one employee was forced to resign by Gentry in order to open a position for her lover, Stephen Penrose. The misconduct involving Penrose escalated quickly, as Gentry reportedly “delegated judicial functions” to Penrose, despite him not obtaining his job based on merit, and allowed him to play his guitar and sing within his court office. 

    “You engaged in inappropriate workplace behavior with Mr. Penrose,” the document alleged toward Gentry. “You also engaged in sexual activity with Mr. Penrose and [Laura] Aubrey in a courthouse office, during work hours.” 

    It’s reported that the family court judge also “approved inaccurate timesheets for both Penrose and Aubrey,” her secretary, allowed staff to “store and consume alcoholic beverages in court offices” and personally consumed liquor while in the courthouse. 

    Colleagues alleged that Gentry, while campaigning for her seat of family court judge in Kenton County, coerced them to donate the maximum cash amount to her campaign and pressured them to use personal time to campaign on her behalf. 

    “This conduct included, but is not necessarily limited to, having your staff attorney place and deliver campaign signs and having your case management specialist/mediator write thank-you
    notes for the campaign and publicly hold a campaign sign on Election Day,” noted the document. “You also took steps to conceal this conduct.” 

    Speaking of Gentry’s conduct during actual trials within the courthouse, Stephen Ryan, Gentry's attorney, told NBC News that witnesses in various court proceedings - related to divorces, child neglect and abuse - lauded her skills on the bench. 

    "They said she was fair and listened to the arguments and wrote good legal opinions," he told the outlet, adding that he believes the suspension will last approximately one to two months and will be followed up with another hearing as investigations progress. 

    The Judicial Conduct Commission noted Gentry’s suspension with pay will last "until final adjudication of the pending formal proceedings."

    Related:

    Graphic Video: US Cop Caught Repeatedly Punching, Macing Restrained Inmate’s Face
    Graphic Video: US Cops Filmed Repeatedly Striking Florida Grandmother With Stun Gun
    Photo: US Police Force Apologizes After Cops’ ‘Homeless Quilt’ Goes Viral
    US Judge Drastically Slashes Roundup Compensation for Cancer-Stricken Couple
    US Judge Dismisses Kupperman Lawsuit Regarding Trump Impeachment Testimony, Declares Claims 'Moot'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse