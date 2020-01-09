Cardi B Pledges to Seek Nigerian Citizenship Claiming Trump Is Putting Lives ‘in Danger’

The rapper blasted US President Trump for last week's airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, posting on Twitter that she is applying for Nigerian citizenship amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US.

Cardi B, who was born Belcalis Almanzar, is of Afro-Caribbean descent, tracing her roots to Trinidad and the Dominican Republic. It was not immediately clear how the rapper might acquire citizenship in Nigeria, where she was last month during her African tour.

“Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date ... I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship,” she tweeted.

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

Cardi B also shared a picture of herself, her daughter Kulture and her husband, rapper Offset, in traditional African clothing. She even asked her social media followers whether her Nigerian name should be CHIOMA B or Cadijat.

Convince him to move with me pic.twitter.com/faeAVMHQBe — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2020

Let’s settle this ones and for all CHIOMA B Or Cadijat — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2020

Nigerian government official Abike Dabiri-Erewa responded to Cardi B, saying, “Our doors are open, sister.”

@iamcardib . As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience . https://t.co/BjE2un0XfZ — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 3, 2020

Cardi B has frequently shared her political opinions with her millions of followers on social media. During the government shutdown that stretched into January of 2019, she blasted Trump in a post on Instagram, claiming that the US was “in a hell hole right now.” She also regularly tweets in support of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, saying last year that voters "let him down" in 2016.