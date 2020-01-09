Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Announces She Is 'Cancer Free'

Ginsburg has been fighting cancer for several years but despite her health issues, the justice has managed to keep her job on the Supreme Court and even got back at those who doubted she would last in the office that long.

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has announced that cancer does not threaten her anymore, Politico reported on Wednesday.

"I'm cancer-free. That's good", Ginsburg said in an interview.

Ginsburg triggered more concerns about her health issues in late November when she was hospitalised at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, after experiencing chills and fever.

Before that, the 86-year-old lady slammed a senator who claimed in 2009 that Ginsburg was going to be dead in six months. The man, whose name she said she's forgotten, is now dead himself, while she is "very much alive".

Ginsburg was diagnosed with lung cancer and a tumor on her pancreas in 1999 and 2009, respectively. She has been serving as a Supreme Court justice since 1999, the second woman ever confirmed to the high court.