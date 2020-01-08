Police Confirm One Dead, Several Injured in Shooting in Downtown Ottawa, Canada

Multiple injuries are reported in a shooting incident in the Canadian city of Ottawa, local police said on Wednesday.

The shooting that was first reported at around 7:35 am ET occurred in the 400 block of Gilmour Street, just a kilometre away from Parliament Hill, the home of the Parliament of Canada.

Police have confirmed that three people with gunshot wounds have been sent to a hospital in serious condition, while another person has succumbed to the injuries.

Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street. Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #ottnews https://t.co/rC9O7qGLAB — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) 8 января 2020 г.

One ambulance pulling away from the scene. If you live in the area and heard or saw anything, please shoot me a DM. pic.twitter.com/oOYFOnvKTR — Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) 8 января 2020 г.

Gilmour Street remained closed about 8:35 am between Kent and Lyon streets. The police are asking people to avoid the area.

Shooting this morning on our street... worried for my neighbours. pic.twitter.com/yh2eSSwMEF — Kate Headley (@MsCommuniKate) 8 января 2020 г.

