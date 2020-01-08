Boeing Wants Simulator Training for 737 Max Pilots Prior to Return to Service - Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US planemaker Boeing said it wants simulator training for its 737 Max pilots ahead of the grounded jet’s return to service.

"Boeing is recommending 737 MAX simulator training in addition to computer-based training for all MAX pilots prior to return to service of the 737 MAX", the company said in a statement on Tuesday. "Final determination will be established by the regulators".

In December 2019, Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg resigned from his post as the company grappled with the fallout from the MAX crashes which exposed the company to accusations that it had been warned about faults on the jet but was slow in fixing them.

The two tragedies involving Boeing 737 MAX planes killed a total of 346 people. The investigation revealed that errors in the functioning of the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System were the likely cause of the crashes.

In the wake of the accidents, aviation authorities and carriers around the world either grounded all 737 MAX series aircraft or closed their airspace to them, while the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) banned the model.