Register
08:20 GMT +308 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A screenshot from the final trailer for Todd Phillips's 2019 movie Joker

    Race for the Oscars: Joaquin Phoenix is in Pole Position as Awards Season Hots Up

    © Photo : YouTube/ Warner Bros. Pictures
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107733/88/1077338823.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001081077968489-race-for-the-oscars-joaquin-phoenix-is-in-pole-position-as-awards-season-hots-up/

    The Golden Globes took place on Sunday and on Tuesday the nominations were announced for this year’s Bafta awards. But the big one of course is the Oscars, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on 9 February.

    Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, has been nominated in 11 categories at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Baftas) while Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood have 10 nominations each.

    The Baftas and the Golden Globes are often good indicators of what films and actors are likely to prevail at the Academy Awards.

    So who is likely to carry off an Oscar next month?

    Best Film

    Sam Mendes won an Oscar for Best Director for his debut film, American Beauty, and 1917 is his best shot at winning Best Film.

    The First World War epic won the Golden Globe for Best Film and is nominated in the Baftas too.

    The movie has been shot by cinematographer Roger Deakins as if the whole film is unedited but the heroes are British soldiers, as opposed to American troops, which could mean it could fail to appeal in the same way as Saving Private Ryan.

    ​Joker won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival, where it got a prolonged standing ovation.

    But movies based on comic books rarely do well at the Oscars and, despite Joaquin Phoenix’s stand-out performance, there is little to suggest Todd Phillips’ film will do any better.

    Quentin Tarantino is another director who has never been looked upon terribly kindly by the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, so it would be a major shock if Once Upon A Time in Hollywood were to win Best Film.

    Tarantino has only ever won for Best Original Screenplays - with Pulp Fiction in 1995 and Django Unchained in 2013 - and although he may get a nomination for his latest movie, which revolves around the Manson Family murders in the 1960s, he is unlikely to win.

    ​Netflix has got three contenders - The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes - but may leave empty-handed.

    A dark horse for Best Film could be A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks.

    The film tells the story of Fred Rogers, a household name in the United States but a complete unknown in Europe.

    British actor Matthew Rhys plays a journalist sent a write a feature about Rogers, the host of a long-running children’s TV show in America.

    ​But our pick for Best Film goes to Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women.

    The movie, based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic book, stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep, and has got rave reviews from critics and performed creditably at the box office.

    Gerwig has managed to update it in such a way that the script, set in the late 1860s,  resonates with issues facing women in 2020.  

    Sputnik Prediction - Little Women

    Best Actor

    Joaquin Phoenix - who won the Golden Globe - is a nailed-on certainty to win the Best Actor Oscar.

    In Joker, Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, a sad loner who aspires to be a comedian but fails miserably and even loses his job as a street clown advertising discount sales.

    Phoenix reportedly ate only one apple a day in the run up to filming in order to acquire the emaciated look of his character, who will one day go on to be Batman’s nemesis.

    Other contenders include Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays faded and insecure TV star Rick Dalton in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Adam Driver who plays a man heading for divorce in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

    ​Last year the Best Actor statuette was won by Rami Malik, playing English rock star Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and Taron Egerton will be hoping his portrayal of Elton John gives him a shout of matching Malik.

    Jonathan Pryce, who plays Pope Francis in The Two Popes, could get a nomination and Christian Bale is also in with a shout for his portrayal of Ken Miles, an English mechanic and racing car driver, in Ford v Ferrari, a film which was known as Le Mans ‘66 in Britain, France and several other territories.

    Sputnik Prediction - Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

    Best Actress

    The Oscars has been plagued in recent years by controversy over the lack of diversity in its nominations.

    The #OscarsSoWhite campaign began in 2015 when there were no African-Americans nominated for the Academy Awards and reached its peak the following year when director Spike Lee and actress Jada Pinkett-Smith boycotted the ceremony.

    The brouhaha died down in 2017 when Moonlight won Best Picture and Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor.

    This year Cynthia Erivo could be carrying the torch for diversity in Harriet.

    Ironically the actress who played Harriet Tubman, one of the greatest of African-American heroines, was born to Nigerian parents in south London.

    But her bravura performance and faultless accent give her a great chance of winning Best Actress at her first time of asking.

    Erivo’s rivals for the top prize are likely to be Saoirse Ronan, who played Jo March in Little Women, and Renee Zellweger, who captured the essence of an over-the-hill Judy Garland in Judy.

    Scarlett Johansson could also get a nomination for Marriage Story and Charlize Theron could be in the shake-up for her portrayal of Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, which tells the story of the exposure of CEO Roger Ailes as a sexual predator.

    Sputnik Prediction - Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

    Best Supporting Actor

    Timothee Chalamet is a lone male voice amid a female ensemble in Little Women but his role is key to the entire plot and his pitch-perfect performance will have caught many judges’ eyes.

    Chalamet, though, is only 24 and will have plenty more chances of winning an Oscar so expect sentiment to get in the way of judgement, considering he is up against a string of Hollywood’s elder statesmen.

    Al Pacino - who plays legendary Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa - and Joe Pesci both starred alongside Robert DeNiro in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, which debuted on Netflix.

    ​Pesci, now 76, won Best Supporting Actor in both 1981 and 1991 in two other Scorsese films, Raging Bull and Goodfellas.

    Also in the shake-up could be Anthony Hopkins, who plays the retiring German pontiff, Benedict XVI in The Two Popes, and Brad Pitt, who stars as a wily stuntman in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

    Sputnik Prediction - Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

    Best Supporting Actress

    There is no clear favourite for Best Supporting Actress, which means that Jennifer Lopez may fancy her chances of winning.

    J-Lo plays Ramona, the leader of a group of maverick New York strippers who decide to rip off their Wall Street clients after the 2009 financial crash.

    Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere for Hustlers on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Toronto
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere for "Hustlers" on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Toronto

    Also in the race for the bauble are Kathy Bates - who won a Best Actress Oscar way back in 1991 for Misery - who plays the mother of a man wrongly accused of planting a bomb in a park at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in Richard Jewell, which comes out in the UK later this month.

    Annette Bening, who plays Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein in The Report, also has a shot at Best Actress, along with English actress Florence Pugh, in Little Women, and Scarlett Johansson in the Second World War satire Jojo Rabbit.  

    Sputnik Prediction - Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

    Best Foreign Language Film

    Parasite is the overwhelming favourite to win the Foreign Film category.

    South Korea has one of the strongest and most critically acclaimed film industries outside of North America and Bong Joon-Ho’s movie is a horror classic.

    Expect it to edge out The Farewell, a Chinese-language film starring Chinese-American rapper Awkwafina, and For Sama, which follows the life of Syrian film-maker Waad al-Kateab as she survives in the rubble of Aleppo and tried to provide for her infant daughter.

    Sputnik Prediction - Parasite (South Korea)

    Tags:
    Quentin Tarantino, Hollywood, Los Angeles, Joaquin Phoenix, Oscars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Draft Deniers
    Daft Draft
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse