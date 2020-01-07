Register
    White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, listens to women speak about their experiences working with Muya, a manufacturing centre specialising in textiles and traditional crafts, 14 April 2019, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

    Ivanka Trump Thanks US Secret Service For Helping Her Avert ‘Major Parenting Fail’

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    As US President Donald Trump ended his two-week holiday in Florida on Sunday night, 5 January, returning to the White House with wife Melania, son Barron, and Ivanka Trump, the First Daughter’s children seemed restless and anxious to get home, judging by some photos posted on social media.

    First Daughter Ivanka Trump has openly expressed her gratitude to a member of the United States Secret Service who helped her avoid what she called a “major parenting fail” on Air Force One.

    As Ivanka Trump posted a couple of photos on Instagram showing her son, Theodore James Kushner, attempting to run out of AF1 and being stopped by one member of the Secret Service detail, she added the caption:

    “Theo [Kushner] busted attempting a stealth exit from AF1 last night while I was distracted prying melted M&Ms out of my daughters hands… Thanks to the US Secret Service I narrowly avoided a major parenting fail. Hat tip to the eagle eyed photographers who busted my boy in action!”

    In the images, Ivanka’s youngest son appears to be making a run for the door of the airplane when it touched down in Washington DC on Sunday before the agent stops him.

    In the second photo Ivanka Trump’s other son, Joseph Frederick Kushner, can also be seen, similarly restrained by the secret service agent.

    The boys, sons of Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, appeared to be having a great time, giggling, and with one even attempting a cheeky bite of the agent’s arm.

    First daughter and White House policy adviser Ivanka Trump may have been absent from Trump’s Christmas gathering, but on New Year’s Eve she returned from her French getaway for the traditional family get-together at her father’s Mar-a-Lago estate, together with husband Jared Kushner and their three children.

    The President and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a New Year's Eve gala, a lavish party for friends and political allies at the resort in Florida.

    ​Before entering the party, the president spoke to reporters. He predicted a "fantastic 2018" and said the stock market will continue to rise.

    The president tweeted on New Year's Eve that, "As our country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters and even the dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year."

    ​US President Trump ended his two-week holiday in Florida on Sunday night, 5 January, returning to the White House with wife Melania and son Barron, 13.

    Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, was also on the Air Force One flight to Florida with her children, as were the first lady’s parents.

