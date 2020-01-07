Ivanka Trump Thanks US Secret Service For Helping Her Avert ‘Major Parenting Fail’

As US President Donald Trump ended his two-week holiday in Florida on Sunday night, 5 January, returning to the White House with wife Melania, son Barron, and Ivanka Trump, the First Daughter’s children seemed restless and anxious to get home, judging by some photos posted on social media.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump has openly expressed her gratitude to a member of the United States Secret Service who helped her avoid what she called a “major parenting fail” on Air Force One.

As Ivanka Trump posted a couple of photos on Instagram showing her son, Theodore James Kushner, attempting to run out of AF1 and being stopped by one member of the Secret Service detail, she added the caption:

“Theo [Kushner] busted attempting a stealth exit from AF1 last night while I was distracted prying melted M&Ms out of my daughters hands… Thanks to the US Secret Service I narrowly avoided a major parenting fail. Hat tip to the eagle eyed photographers who busted my boy in action!”

In the images, Ivanka’s youngest son appears to be making a run for the door of the airplane when it touched down in Washington DC on Sunday before the agent stops him.

In the second photo Ivanka Trump’s other son, Joseph Frederick Kushner, can also be seen, similarly restrained by the secret service agent.

The boys, sons of Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, appeared to be having a great time, giggling, and with one even attempting a cheeky bite of the agent’s arm.

​US President Trump ended his two-week holiday in Florida on Sunday night, 5 January, returning to the White House with wife Melania and son Barron, 13.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, was also on the Air Force One flight to Florida with her children, as were the first lady’s parents.