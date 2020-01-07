Ilhan Omar’s Ex-Husband Remarries 37 Days After Their Divorce – Reports

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s ex-husband Ahmed Hirsi reportedly has remarried just 37 days after their divorce was finalized.

Omar and Hirsi filed for divorce in October amid allegations she was having an affair with DC political consultant Tim Mynett, the New York Times reported earlier in 2019. The two became officially single on Nov. 5 and if the new report is true, Hirsi married his new bride just 37 days later.

Hirsi reportedly married nurse Ladan Ahmed in a low-key ceremony in Somalia in a bid to avoid media scrutiny on December 12 and the pair are now in Saudi Arabia on their honeymoon, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

In a photo shared to Instagram on Jan. 2, Hirsi can be seen smiling next to a woman believed to be his new bride in Mecca.

“I look forward to this new chapter in my life and I ask you all to join me in celebration,” he wrote.