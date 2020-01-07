Ilhan Omar’s Ex-Husband Remarries 37 Days After Their Divorce – Reports

Omar and Hirsi filed for divorce in October amid allegations she was having an affair with DC political consultant Tim Mynett, the New York Times reported earlier in 2019. The two became officially single on Nov. 5 and if the new report is true, Hirsi married his new bride just 37 days later.
Hirsi reportedly married nurse Ladan Ahmed in a low-key ceremony in Somalia in a bid to avoid media scrutiny on December 12 and the pair are now in Saudi Arabia on their honeymoon, according to a report from the Daily Mail.
In a photo shared to Instagram on Jan. 2, Hirsi can be seen smiling next to a woman believed to be his new bride in Mecca.
“I look forward to this new chapter in my life and I ask you all to join me in celebration,” he wrote.
What Allah has in store for you no one can take from you and as the year comes to a close the aura of excitement glows brighter. We become lost in wonder of what amazing adventures await us in the year ahead. It is part of being human. But for me..what excites me more is who I’ve become, and the great experiences that have only made me better. These are the things I’m excited to bring into the new year. I look forward to this new chapter in my life and I ask you all to join me in celebration. Allow me to reintroduce myself! May Allah shower his blessings and forgive our short comings accept our Umrah. All praise to the most high! 🙏🏿
