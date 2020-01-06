US Movie Mogul Weinstein Charged With Sexual Assault in Los Angeles

Since 2017, dozens of actresses and former Weinstein employees claimed that he raped or somehow forced them into having sex with him throughout his career in Hollywood.

American former film producer Harvey Weinstein has now been indicted on new sex crime charges in Los Angles, the prosecutors announced on 6 january even as the movie mogul's trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges is about to go underway in New York.

As Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey explained, Weinstein is now being charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents that took place in 2013, over a two-day period.

"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them", Lacey said. "I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward".

Previously, dozens of actresses and former Weinstein employees claimed that he raped or somehow forced them into having sex with him throughout his career in Hollywood, sparking an international anti-harassment “Me Too” campaign.

Weinstein has denied all the charges of nonconsensual sex acts and pleaded not guilty to the charges he has faced so far.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW